Bhumi Pednekar on her role for 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare': 'it needs guts to do a part like this'

Actress Bhumi Pednekar claims the reason she agreed to take up her role in the upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, is because it needs guts to essay a part like this.
16249 reads Mumbai
Bhumi, who plays the role of Kitty in the film, said: The reason I did ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is because I realised it needs guts to do a part like this, and I did it. It is a very unconventional part for a mainstream Hindi film heroine and that's what attracted me."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film is slated for a digital release on September 18.

For Bhumi, the platform to reach out to audiences doesn't matter. "I'm an artiste at the end of the day and I want my work to reach out to as many people as possible. The platform doesn't matter," she said.

Bhumi says audiences would find the Alankrita Srivastava directorial to be extremely ‘honest'.

"The film is raw, real, rebellious. It is very honest. These characters are very honest but at the same time it's a very gutsy film, and that's what I enjoyed the most," she said.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar champions sustainable living with hopes of agriculture to be taught at school level

Credits :IANS

