Bhumi Pednekar: I live to play a great character that people take back home and discuss about

Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar has always signed up films that have sent out a clear message to the audience and have meaningful content. She says always wanted to be part of cinema that goes down in the history of Hindi films as path breaking.

Bhumi said: "I have been fortunate that film-makers who have tried to change the face of content in India, have felt that I could be a part of their vision."

She added: "This gives me immense joy and confidence because I have always wanted to be part of cinema that goes down in the history of Hindi films as path-breaking."

The 32-year-old's journey in cinema has just started and she says her filmography comprises outstanding gems that are among the generation defining films of my time.

She says: "My journey in cinema has just begun and I feel blessed that my body of work has some outstanding gems that are among the generation defining films of my time!"

"I have only strived to better myself with each film and show everyone that I relish a good challenge. I think that's what has worked for me because filmmakers have chosen me to portray really challenging roles."

Bhumi credits all the directors she has collaborated with so far to be behind her success.

The actress said: "I can't thank them enough for doing so because they have made me a better artiste and fuelled my hunger to constantly push my boundaries. I live to play a great character that people take back home and discuss about.

"I want to be called that actor who never shied away from pushing herself and experimented every single time she came on screen," she added.

