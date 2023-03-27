Bhumi Pednekar launches sustainability campaign to raise awareness about climate change; Read Report

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who is known for choosing powerful roles in Bollywood films is not just a talented actor but is known for being vocal about causes that she cares about. She made her Bollywood debut as the overweight wife in Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Her powerful performance left everyone stunned. Recently, the actress is making headlines for doing her bit for the planet by raising awareness about climate change and environmental conservation. The impact of climate change is nothing new, and it has already wreaked havoc on the world. India is no exception and problems like water shortage, irregular rain, rising temperature, and other are already evident. These problems are only growing day by day.

Bhumi Pednekar’s climate campaign

Bhumi Pednekar through her non-profit advocacy platform, Climate Warrior, has started a pan-India campaign through which the actress aims to raise awareness about climate change and environmental conservation. This campaign which will operate through social media is an online initiative that can bring a positive change in making the citizens aware of climate change and its consequences. It will focus on engaging people across the country to make environmentally friendly choices in daily life.

Bhumi shared, “What matters most is that we become conscious to protect our planet. We are already in a crisis and the time to pay heed to this is now. There is a need for all of us to educate ourselves and be aware and conscious citizens who are looking to make a difference. We need to preserve the planet for our future generations.”

Bhumi Pednekar work front

Bhumi’s recent release Bheed is running in theatres currently. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. She also has The Ladykiller with Arjun Kapoor and Afwah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.