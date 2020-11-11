Bhumi Pednekar looks splendid in white attire as she shares a lovely selfie & soaks in the ‘happiness and joy’

Bhumi Pednekar shares a stunning morning selfie on her social media, leaving us in awe of her. Check out the picture.

Bhumi Pednekar, who made an impressive Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. Post her debut film, the diva was unstoppable as she went on to give many hits. It goes without saying that with each film she has proved her versatility as an actor. Besides her acting prowess, Bhumi also has a huge fan following on social media and the gorgeous actress makes sure to keep them posted. She often shares her stunning selfies on her social media, leaving us in awe of her.

Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star shared an alluring picture of herself wherein she can be seen donning an all-white lace dress. She complimented her look with a neckpiece and matching earrings. The stunning actress looked on point as she sported a minimal make-up look. Well, Bhumi looked drop-dead gorgeous in the picture that was taken from the balcony of her apartment. The 31-year-old actress can also be seen beaming with a vibrant smile while posing for the camera. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “All about happiness & joy #goodmorning #familia.”

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post:

On the work front, the diva has several good projects in her kitty. Just a few weeks ago, Bhumi announced her next film Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. Announcing the same, she shared a picture with the Stree star and wrote, “Aye @rajkummar_rao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on.”

She will also be seen in Durgavati and in ’s period drama Takht.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar enters Diwali week with a whole lot of sweets, drags herself to the gym later; See Pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Share your comment ×