Bhumi Pednekar nails a monochromatic OOTD with a matching mask as she kicks off Durgamati promotions; PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar stepped out post the launch of Durgamati trailer to promote her upcoming film. The gorgeous star left everyone in awe of her black and white look of the day.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar flagged off the promotions of her upcoming horror flick Durgamati on Wednesday post the launch of the trailer. The backed film stars Bhumi along with Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and others in prominent roles. The trailer of Bhumi's film was released today on YouTube and already it has become the talk of the town. Amid this, Bhumi stepped out in Mumbai to kick off the promotions of her upcoming OTT release.

The gorgeous star stunned in a chic look for the day as she stepped out for promotions. In the photos, Bhumi is seen clad in a white shirt with a high waist black skirt with matching black heels. Not just this, her mask too was black and white in colour and went perfectly well with her monochromatic OOTD. Bhumi left her hair open and her make up was kept natural for the promotions of her upcoming film, Durgamati.

As she stepped out, she obliged the paparazzi from a distance and posed for photos. At first, she posed with her mask on and on request, she took it off and maintained a distance from the photographers. The star looked elated with the initial response to the trailer of her horror film.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos at Durgamati promotions:

The trailer featured Bhumi in a never-seen-before avatar. The film, Durgamati, was earlier titled Durgavati. The title underwent a change recently when the new poster was released of the film. Helmed by G. Ashok, the film is produced by , Bhushan Kumar under their banners of Cape of Good Films and T Series. The film is slated to release on December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. It is a remake of Telugu-Tamil film Bhaagamathie that originally stars Anushka Shetty.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

