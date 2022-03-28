Bhumi Pednekar on not taking any personal break in 2022: I thrive in the madness

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most promising actresses of Bollywood currently. She is basking in the success of her recently released movie Badhaai Do which has been garnering praises from everyone. Talking about her future projects she is all set to start Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller in the first week of April and has a mighty slate of films lined up which includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa and Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of yet unannounced projects.

Bhumi opens up about her hectic work schedule as she heads into The Ladykiller and says that she doesn’t even have time to take a personal break in 2022! Bhumi says, “2022 is looking supremely hectic but I can’t complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of Badhaai Do. I don’t think I have any time for breaks this year and honestly, it’s not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back to back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements.”

She adds, “I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I’m having the time of my life. I can’t wait for people to watch the films that I’m doing. Each one is supremely unique from the other and I hope they love them all.”

Meanwhile, as she continues to bask in the success of Badhaai Do, Bhumi is now looking forward to her upcoming movies which include Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

