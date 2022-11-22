Bhumi Pednekar on her character in Govinda Naam Mera: She is a firecracker of a woman

Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar will be soon seen together in Govinda Naam Mera. The trailer has been released, the film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar. Well, the comedy entertainer will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Meanwhile, in the film, Bhumi Pednekar is playing the role of Vicky’s wife and her character name is Gauri Waghmare. The actress has been getting a lot of praise for her acting and dialogue delivery in the comic thriller.

About her character:

Speaking about her role, Bhumi says, “I’m actually thrilled that filmmakers can feel that I can really work hard and try and pull off any role that they offer me. That to me is the biggest validation for my work and my skill set as an artiste. My character in Govinda Naam Mera is me trying to do something disruptive again, trying to change it up again with each film and hopefully wowing people with my performance.” She further adds, “I hate to be put into a mould and I constantly look to challenge the status quo and do something subversive. I’m delighted that audiences are loving my character in the trailer. It’s just a tease of what to expect in the film. She is a firecracker of a woman, she is grey and I love her because she is just hilariously entertaining.”