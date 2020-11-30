Bhumi Pednekar opens up on exploring horror genre in Durgamati: It will help me to expand myself as an artiste

Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her next Durgamati, has expressed her desire to explore all the genres. Here’s what she has to say.

The gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar is all set to enthrall the audience with her power-packed performance in the upcoming flick Durgamati. Bankrolled by , the movie has been in the news owing to its strong storyline. And, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to create curiosity about the film. After dropping its posters and the trailer, they have recently released its first song. To note, with this flick, Bhumi will be exploring the horror genre for the first time and the actress is quite happy to be a part of this project.

In a recent interview with TOI, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ actress talked about her upcoming project and said it’s was a learning experience for her adding that horror is a very tough genre. She said she wanted to try her hands in this genre as it would help her to expand herself as an artist. The leading daily quoted her as saying, “I knew it(Durgamati) will help me push the envelope and I will get to expand myself as an artiste. It was definitely a huge learning experience for me. Horror is a very tough genre because you have to be convincing to an audience who knows that what they are seeing is not real.”

“So, the performances have to carry the film and deliver outstanding entertainment to audiences. I wanted to experience this genre and I was sure that I would be able to deliver a solid performance,” she added.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress also expressed her desire to explore other genres and said she wants to be a “part of the best films that are being made in India”, adding she “does want to make genre or a type of film her niche.” She was quoted as saying, “I want to do it all and try and excel in every project that I take up. ‘Durgamati’, for me, was one such project.”

On a related note, Durgamati is a remake of Anushka Shetty’s hir film Bhaagamathie. The movie is slated to release 11 December on Amazon Prime Video.

