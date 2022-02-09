Bhumi Pednekar opens up on playing Chum Darang’s love interest in Badhaai Do

Bhumi Pednekar has opted for a tricky role in her upcoming movie Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film also stars Chum Darang. Bhumi essays the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. In a new interview, Bhumi opens up about her role and says she didn’t doubt the choice after she signed the movie.

In an interview with India Today, Bhumi said, "Yes, that’s not my sexual preference, but is my sexual preference all that I am made up of? This is exactly what the film speaks about. I am an actor and I am playing a character. Why should only a queer woman who has a certain sexual preference like my character be considered for the role? I am somebody who has worked hard and there is a certain amount of talent that comes with me, then why do I not deserve this part any more or less than somebody else (whose sexual preference is different than mine)? I mean, how is that fair?"

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do will release in theatres on February 11. Last Friday, the makers of Badhaai Do organised a grand screening in the city. Apart from Bhumi and Rajkummar, Patralekhaa, Alaya F, Tahira Kashyap, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, and others were spotted at the event.

Earlier a source close to Pinkvilla told, “The makers are clear on bringing this film to the big screen. Several test screenings have taken place over the last few months, and the response from target groups has been on the positive side. After Badhaai Ho, it’s time for Badhaai Do and the team has decided to bring the film to the big screen on February 11.”

Also Read: TKSS: Bhumi Pednekar wears a special saree on Valentine's Day episode; Rajkummar Rao wishes to wear one too

