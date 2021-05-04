Bhumi Pednekar opens up on relentless work on virtual plasma drive to beat COVID 19: My body is in auto mode

Bhumi Pednekar speaks about using her celebrity influence in the drive against COVID 19 by helping out people around the country who are looking for plasma donation.

After getting contracted with the disease, once Bhumi Pednekar tested negative for COVID 19, merely 2 days later she started the plasma donation drive through social media. Few other celebrities like and Anubhav Sinha have also participated in the expedition that the country is going through. One of the biggest needs of the hour is for one person’s message to get across where there is help. Bhumi has been influencing the needful with her immense social media footprint by organizing for plasma, oxygen cylinders, and other medical facilities.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times Bhumi answered the initiation point of her drive, “In the times that we are, my biggest resource is the reach that I have. And that’s exactly what I’m trying to do. I don’t feel pressurized as a person of influence but I feel overwhelmed just as a citizen much like any volunteer. We’re trying to help as many people as we can.” She wants to get as many volunteers as she can to raise the pressure off of maximum suffers.

Highlighting the importance of plasma donation, Bhumi said, “ Those who’ve recently recovered, they can reach out to me via social media. I’m guiding people through the process and save somebody’s life.” As per her admission, Bhumi seems to be operating on the auto power mode where there is no scope to be tired, each second could cost or save a life. One of the crucial things she has adapted to is the need to feel detached from a person she is able to help or a situation that is beyond control.

