Bhumi Pednekar opens up on filming bold scenes in Thank You For Coming; says 'I didn't think it through'

Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar in the main role, with Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The movie is directed by Karan Boolani, who is the younger son-in-law of the senior actor. In addition to Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, the movie's ensemble cast also includes Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and more in supporting roles. Bhumi Pednekar is gaining recognition and praise for her performance in the film that focuses on sisterhood, self-discovery, love, and experiencing pleasure. Thank You For Coming is seen as bold, and in the climax, Bhumi's character, Kanika Kapoor experiences an orgasm for the first time. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar opened up on the same.

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her character and how the bold scenes were shot in Thank You For Coming

During a recent interview with News18, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about the orgasm scene and her character in her recent film Thank You For Coming. She said, “I believe the orgasm scene was filmed in a beautiful way. Karan told me that the camera would only capture my facial expressions.” However, she quickly added, “My character wasn't seeking just pleasure, she was searching for love. She blamed herself for not being able to find love and for meeting the wrong people. She felt incomplete. We often tend to blame ourselves because we're constantly made to feel like we're not good enough as if something is missing in us rather than the boys.”

The film features a bold moment where Bhumi bears it all as she gazes at herself in a mirror. When discussing this scene, she mentions that she had no hesitation while filming it, and sharing her thoughts on this, she said, “I didn't think it through. I have a strong belief in our audience and the fans I've built. If you closely examine that scene, you won't see anything revealing. It was a silhouette, and I was fully clothed throughout the scene. This is where the filmmaker's artistic approach plays a role. Karan explained that it was a silhouette shot.”

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming explores the topics of women's friendships, single women, love, and seeking pleasure. It's produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. The film hit theaters worldwide on October 6th, 2023.

