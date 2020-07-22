  1. Home
Bhumi Pednekar is our Woman Crush Wednesday as she sports trendy athleisure in her latest post

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and next, she will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar is our Woman Crush Wednesday as she sports trendy athleisure in her latest postBhumi Pednekar is our Woman Crush Wednesday as she sports trendy athleisure in her latest post
Yesterday, Bhumi Pednekar stunned one and all after she posted a photo, in what looked like post workout sesh, sporting trendy athleisure as she was seen wearing a bralette, and alongside the photo, Bhumi dropped three emojis and while the first one is a crown, because she feels like a queen, the second emoji is the red heart emoji followed by sparkles and we truly feel that she is sparkling in the photo. What was interesting is that although Bhumi was wearing trendy athleisure, she amped up her look with metallic purple eye shadow, matte lip colour and hoop earrings.

Well, clearly, this is the kind of self love that we all are seeking in such trying times, isn’t it? A few days back, Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 31st birthday at home and after all the wishes on social media, the actress, by way of a social media post, thanked everyone for showering her with so much love as she wrote, “As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou.”

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha and next, she was seen in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Next, Bhumi will be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which will release on Netflix and Durgavati.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

