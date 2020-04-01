Bhumi Pednekar is overjoyed with the praises received from Kangana Ranaut; Says 'It made my day'

Bhumi Pednekar is overjoyed after having received praise from Kangana Ranaut and conveys her happiness through the medium of a tweet. Read on for further details.

Bhumi Pednekar is categorized among those actresses who have been able to carve a niche in the Bollywood film industry within a short period. A journey that began with Dum Laga Ke Haisha back in 2014 has come a long way now and loads of opportunities have been rolled out for Bhumi who has received a lot of appreciation for her stellar performances in movies. The latest to praise the actress is none other than herself.

In a live chat with Pinkvilla, the Manikarnika actress was all praises for Bhumi and said that the latter has the most potential among all new-age actors. Here’s what Kangana said, “Amongst the girls I think Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of potential and she is an original. She doesn’t seem influenced by anyone. I really look forward to what she’ll be doing next.” The Pati, Patni Aur Who actress seems to be quite elated after knowing about the same which is evident from her latest tweet.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s tweet below:

:) In these times of distress a little love made my day https://t.co/aF5Pp3eJF4 — bhumi pednekar (bhumipednekar) March 31, 2020

The actress mentions that a little love on the part of Kangana Ranaut has made her day during this time for distress. On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar garnered critical acclaim for the portrayal of Vedika in the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Before the 21-day lockdown imposed across India amid the Coronavirus crisis, Bhumi was busy shooting for her upcoming movie Durgavati.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut reveals she rejected Sanju and Sultan and the repercussions that followed)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More