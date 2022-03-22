Bhumi Pednekar overwhelmed with the success of Badhaai Do; Says ‘I am full of gratitude’

Bhumi Pednekar has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days. After all, her last movie Badhaai Do has been received well by the audience. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, this Harshavardhan Kulkarni's directorial revolved around a lavender couple and their marriage of convenience. Interestingly, the comedy-drama marked Rajkummar and Bhumi’s first collaboration and their onscreen chemistry has left the audience in awe. And while Badhaai Do continues to rake in a positive response post the OTT premiere, Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up on the success of the movie and said that she is overwhelmed with the love coming her way.

Talking to India Today about the success of Badhaai Do, Bhumi said that she is full of gratitude post the phenomenal response to the movie. “There was a tremendous amount of confidence that we had in the script and it gratifies me that the audiences have loved the film so much,” she added. Furthermore, Bhumi also recalled her first reaction to the script of Badhaai Do and said that it was similar to how the audience has been reacting to the movie.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress said that she laughed and then burst into tears when she had read the script of the movie. Bhumi asserted, “It was just a mix of emotions. I was amazed how the politics of the film was so correct. How the representation of the queer community was so sensitively done. What I loved about the film is that these two characters lived. There's nothing phenomenal or extraordinary that they do. They are flawed, they are grey, they have courage and they are as human as they are and that's what worked for Badhaai Do”.

Meanwhile, as she continues to bask in the success of Badhaai Do, Bhumi is now looking forward to her upcoming movies which include Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

