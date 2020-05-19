Bhumi Pednekar pens a heartfelt note for her father on his birth anniversary and it will leave you teary eyed
Bhumi Pednekar, who has been winning a lot of appreciation with her brilliant acting prowess, also strikes the right chord with millions of hearts with her family girl image. The diva is quite close to her mother and sister Samiksha and doesn’t leave a chance to shower endless love on them. And while her father isn’t there with her anymore, Bhumi makes sure to express the love she has for him time and again. Today, on her father’s birth anniversary, the Saand Ki Aankh actress once again shared throwback pictures of her father and penned a heartfelt note which left us teary-eyed.
In the post, Bhumi wrote how much she wished his father to be around. However, she recalls how everything around reminds her about her father including her sister’s smile, her mother speaking about the love of her life, Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid celebrations and other. “Every birthday of ours, where you made us feel like we were gods. Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learnt from. You taught us to love all and made us strong. Every time they say, you both are just like Him. I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become,” she added.
Take a look at Bhumi’s post for her father:
Happy birthday Papa I miss you everyday,every minute and every second... But then,I see you everywhere ... When I look at myself,my eyes just like yours... When samu smiles,her smile is full of that same mischief ... When we trouble mom and she says - you both are just like Satish. When we do some good,she says - you both are just like Satish. When mom speaks about you she blushes like a teenager, that small little tear lights up her eye,with happiness and undying longing and love for the love of her life . When Subhash kaka tell us about your epic escapades and courage .Your kindness and generosity - ‘Arre our Satish was a king with a heart of gold ‘ - he says . Every Ganesh Chaturthi when Pinky Bua misses her brother and baddi her son - ‘aarti toh Satish karta tha ‘ ‘Satish ke pasand ke aloo puri’ were made every time with so much love . Every Eid at Rashid kaka’s and the fun we had, I’m sure he misses his friend and all your pranks. I remember each morning that you woke me up with that bitter karela juice,all the sour world news and your sweet sweet smile. I remember each night that you stayed up with me during my exams... I remember every-time you fed me with yours hands... Every-time you prepared that hot water bottle for my cramps... Every-time i manipulated you for the things I want ... Every-time you pretended like,nothing I said was false ... Every time you picked me up from school and we listened to Madonna on our way back... Every-time you picked me up in life and taught me a new hack... Every-time I pretended to sleep post our bedtime... Every-time I sneaked out of the house which was a crime , And now I know you knew it all,you let me make my mistakes cause you knew life was short. Every cricket and football match that we watched... Every birthday of ours,where you made us feel like we were gods ... Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learnt from. You taught us to love all and made us strong. Every time they say,you both are just like Him.I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become. #SatishMotiramPednekar #HappyBirthdayPapa #MissYou
Talking about the work front, Bhumi has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Durgavati, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janvhi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.