Bhumi Pednekar pens a heartfelt note for her father on his birth anniversary and it will leave you teary eyed

As Bhumi Pednekar is missing her father on his birth anniversary, she pens a heartwarming note for him with a throwback picture.

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been winning a lot of appreciation with her brilliant acting prowess, also strikes the right chord with millions of hearts with her family girl image. The diva is quite close to her mother and sister Samiksha and doesn’t leave a chance to shower endless love on them. And while her father isn’t there with her anymore, Bhumi makes sure to express the love she has for him time and again. Today, on her father’s birth anniversary, the Saand Ki Aankh actress once again shared throwback pictures of her father and penned a heartfelt note which left us teary-eyed.

In the post, Bhumi wrote how much she wished his father to be around. However, she recalls how everything around reminds her about her father including her sister’s smile, her mother speaking about the love of her life, Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid celebrations and other. “Every birthday of ours, where you made us feel like we were gods. Every failure of ours was celebrated and every success learnt from. You taught us to love all and made us strong. Every time they say, you both are just like Him. I miss you even more cause I wish you could have seen the ‘You’, that we have become,” she added.

Take a look at Bhumi’s post for her father:

Talking about the work front, Bhumi has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Durgavati, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, , Janvhi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×