Bhumi Pednekar on playing small-town-girl in films: Would love to be a part of stories that represent them

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She entered the film industry with the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and since then, there is no looking back for her. She has worked in movies such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do and garnered a lot of praise for her acting prowess. However, one thing that is common in most of her movies is that she has played a strong-spirited small-town girl.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi opened up on playing a small-town girl in the movies and said that she does not scare about being stereotyped. She added, “I don’t think representing 70% of the country can stereotype me. I want to represent them (small-town girls) and would love to be a part of stories that represent them.”

Bhumi who has already completed seven years in the industry, further said that she always had films that fit into the kind of cinema that she wanted to do. “A lot of credit for that goes to my first film because it set the tone and path of what I want to do,” Bhumi concluded.

Earlier, in a chat with India Today about the success of Badhaai Do, Bhumi had said that she is full of gratitude post the phenomenal response to the movie. “There was a tremendous amount of confidence that we had in the script and it gratifies me that the audiences have loved the film so much,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is now looking forward to her upcoming movies which include Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

