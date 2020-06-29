Bhumi Pednekar pledges for a noble cause in memory of her dear friend & late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise left his closest industry friends and co-stars shaken to the core. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoorm Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are among the many co-stars who have felt a deep sense of loss. And in order to honour the late actor's memory, his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar has now pledged for a noble cause. The actress took to social media on Monday to announce that she will be joining hands with Ek Saath -- The Earth Foundation and feeding impoverished families.
Sharing a picture on Twitter, Bhumi's message read, "In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let's show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. --Bhumi."
@ek7foundation pic.twitter.com/sA6MLSrnIJ
— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 29, 2020
Earlier, Sushant's debut film director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Kapoor had pledged that they will feed 3,400 impoverished families through the NGO.
Bhumi was devastated with Sushant's untimely demise and penned a beautiful note for her co-star. "There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR."
‘Supernova’ I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts... We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, we tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newton’s theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn’t easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput
All of 34, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I rather wish these pledges are not a one off charity. We need sustainable donors for such causes.
Anonymous 2 days ago
god bless her
Anonymous 2 days ago
karan will destroy your career,hope you realize it
Anonymous 2 days ago
so true..kjo will dump her sorry a** the moment,her movie with kjo start flopping he realizes she aint a piggy bank for him.
Anonymous 2 days ago
good inititative now please stop working for kjo
Anonymous 2 days ago
There is this Doha in Hindi which says live a life so that people cry when you die. Sushant for sure lived more than 200 years in his very short 34 years.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why not ask for justice if you are a true friend. You have already moved on
Anonymous 2 days ago
Such a good intiative in Sushant's name.