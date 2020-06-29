Bhumi Pednekar pledges for a noble cause in memory of her dear friend & late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

In order to honour late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's memory, his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar has now pledged to feed impoverished families.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise left his closest industry friends and co-stars shaken to the core. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoorm Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are among the many co-stars who have felt a deep sense of loss. And in order to honour the late actor's memory, his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar has now pledged for a noble cause. The actress took to social media on Monday to announce that she will be joining hands with Ek Saath -- The Earth Foundation and feeding impoverished families.

Sharing a picture on Twitter, Bhumi's message read, "In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let's show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. --Bhumi."

Earlier, Sushant's debut film director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Kapoor had pledged that they will feed 3,400 impoverished families through the NGO.

Bhumi was devastated with Sushant's untimely demise and penned a beautiful note for her co-star. "There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR."

All of 34, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

