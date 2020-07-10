  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar on Quarantine: 'I do prefer my isolation over meeting people'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself and has focussed on things that make her happy amid the pandemic.
796 reads Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar on Quarantine: 'I do prefer my isolation over meeting people'Bhumi Pednekar on Quarantine: 'I do prefer my isolation over meeting people'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person but this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people because I haven't really been in touch with people," Bhumi said.

She added: "I have kind of been catching up on reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom, and honestly there were days when I did nothing."

Bhumi says self-love is key to happiness and she has prioritised herself in this lockdown.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Watermelon Sugar High . . . #mood #weekend #saturdaynight

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

"I have kind of prioritised what I feel is important in life. I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people whether you are promoting or shooting a film."

She said that her immediate entourage is also a team of quite a few people. "You are constantly over the phone, you are constantly over social media," she added.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement