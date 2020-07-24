  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar raises environment awareness with child climate activist Licypriya Kangujam

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has joined hands with child activist Licypriya Kangujam to raise awareness on environment protection.
652 reads Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar raises environment awareness with child climate activist Licypriya KangujamBhumi Pednekar raises environment awareness with child climate activist Licypriya Kangujam
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I will do whatever it takes to bring this conversation to the forefront. We owe it to the next generations who will inhabit this planet. We owe it to this planet because it sustains us," said Bhumi. Licypriya is eight years old. She is from Manipur, and is an Indian climate activist and also the founder of the Child Movement and fighting to save our planet and our future. She said: "In 2018 when I was six, I got a chance to attend a United Nation Disaster conference in Mongolia and it was my life-changing event. After returning from Mongolia, I started my organisation called the Child Movement, to call the world leaders to call for urgent action to save our planet and our future."

Licypriya is also an innovator in the field of climate justice. "I have developed a device called Sukifu, which means Survival Kit for the Future, with the support of IIT professor Chandan Ghosh sir. My device Sukifu and I want to send a strong message about the environment depletion. It will also get the attention of world leaders, scientists, experts, pollution control boards who are responsible for our safe future," she said, adding: "My device will give fresh air to the lungs and will save us from air pollution." On her nature protection initiative, Climate Warrior, Bhumi said: "This platform, Climate Warrior, is looking to raise awareness at every level possible because climate change is real and climate change is here." On her part, Licypriya has a simple message for the people of our country. "I want to give a small message to the people and children that they should not use single-use plastic. They should plant more trees. If you have trees you will get cool and fresh air to breathe!"

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement