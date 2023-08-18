Bhumi Pednekar recalls auditioning Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi; reveals amount of her FIRST paycheck

Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her portrayals of headstrong small-town women in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, revealed about her first salary at the Yash Raj studios. At the same time, the actress also recalled being an assistant to Yash Raj Film’s casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Bhumi Pednekar recalls auditioning Ranveer Singh and Pankaj Tripathi

In a recent conversation with Mashable, Pednekar recalled working as a casting director for six years. She said, “I was a very good casting director actually, and in those six years, I have done so many different jobs with YRF. I had auditioned Pankaj Tripathi sir for Powder. I think he remembers also, because we had a chat about this.”

During the conversation, the 34-year-old actress also recounted the time when she was present in Ranveer Singh’s audition process for his first film Band Baaja Baaraat. Bhumi revealed, “I was a part of Ranveer’s auditioning process. And I remember, the moment he walked into the room, there was a weird aura, there was this energy, and he was so driven to give his best. And I actually did the lines with him. It was just so fantastic.”

Did you know Bhumi Pednekar’s first salary at Yash Raj Films?

Interestingly, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress also spoke about her first paycheck, working at YRF studios as an assistant casting director. Pednekar said, “My first paycheck was from Yash Raj Films. It was for Rs 7,000, and I was very excited.”

Talking about her first salary, Bhumi mentioned giving it to her mother. She shared, “My first paycheck I gave to my mom, she must be still having it. I had taken a loan as a film student and most of whatever I used to earn would go towards the repayment of my loan.”

The Pati, Patni, aur Woh actress also revealed how she ended up being at Yash Raj Films. Pednekar shared she was thrown out of Whistling Woods College for not having enough attendance and that was the beginning of her career at YRF. The actress mentioned reaching out to her friends to help her get some work as an assistant director. However, fate had other plans for Bhumi and she eventually ended up being offered the role for her Bollywood debut movie.

Workwise, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Thank You For Coming, Bhakshak, and The Lady Killer. She was last seen in the Netflix release Afwaah. Previously, she featured in Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao.