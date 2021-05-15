Bhumi Pednekar recalls her mom contracting COVID 19: I decided to dedicate my time to save every life I can

In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar opened up about the idea behind her digital initiative COVID Warrior and revealed what prompted her to start this campaign. Here’s what she said.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who are doing their bit to help people fight against Covid 19. The Pati Patni Aur Who actress started a digital initiative, COVID Warrior, to save lives amid the ongoing pandemic. She has been actively working to arrange, plasma, ICU ventilator, oxygen beds and other medical equipment to help Covid 19 patients. But do you know what has prompted Bhumi to start this initiative? Well, her own mother. In a recent interview with DNA, the actress opened up about the idea behind the digital initiative and revealed that she decided to fight for every life that she can save after her mother contracted the virus.

She told DNA, “For me, the COVID Warrior journey has been an extremely intimate one. I had a hellish time when my mother contacted the virus and she was extremely serious. Though that time wasn't as nightmarish as it is today, I was still at a loss trying to figure things out for my mom. Then, it struck me hard that if privileged people like us from the cities are going through such hard times, what would be the condition of those who are less privileged?”

“I shuddered at that thought and I told myself that as soon as my mother felt fine, I will dedicate my time to fight for every life that I can save. That's how COVID Warrior came into existence and has become a network of the people, by the people and for the people to save humanity at large,” she added.

The Bala star also expressed her gratitude to Indians for standing together in these tough times. She said the pandemic has united us in ways and forms that we had never been before.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in Badhaai Ho Sequel titled Badhaai Do with Rajkumar Rao. The movie has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

