Bhumi Pednekar recalls meeting Priyanka Chopra during school in 2008; says 'I was going crazy'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is easily one of the most accomplished actresses from Bollywood who also made a name for herself in Hollywood. At the recently held Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, she sat down with Bhumi Pednekar to discuss varied topics. Thank You For Coming actress spoke about meeting Pee Cee for the first time during her school time.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about meeting Priyanka Chopra in school

In a Film Companion video from the MAMI Film Festival, Bhumi Pednekar stated that she met Priyanka Chopra around 2008 in school. Interestingly, she and Chopra's brother were studying in the same school. Chopra was invited by the school, where there was a stage where students were performing. Among them was Bhumi herself. The Saand Ki Aankh actress said she was looking at Chopra while performing.

Bhumi further said that she met Chopra years later after debuting as an actress. "I had debuted, and we met at a party; it was Rohini's party where we met, and you remembered. I was like, 'how do you remember this?' Because I was like this gawky teenager who had just seen her idol, and I was going crazy, and I was like, oh my god, I just wanna perform for her. Maybe she sees something in me", she added.

Bhumi further said that she believed Chopra would like her performance and asked her to be an AD in one of her films. "And you gave me another reason to love you," she said.

Bhumi Pednekar recalls being expelled from film school

Bhumi said that she wanted to pursue acting and was encouraged to apply to Whistling Woods School despite having expensive tuition fees. She then took a student loan for admission but was later expelled because of her low attendance.

Workwise, she was last seen in Thank You For Coming. She will next appear along with Arjun Kapoor in Meri Patni Ka Remake as well as Bhakshak. Priyanka, on the other hand, will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar discusses not having 'conventional looks' to be actress; Priyanka Chopra has THIS to say