Bhumi Pednekar recalls meeting Priyanka Chopra for the first time: ‘She gave me a vivid memory for a lifetime’

Priyanka Chopra has a massive fan following! The desi girl, who ventured into acting in 2002, has come a long way in her career span of over 2 decades. Bhumi Pednekar recently shared that she first met PeeCee during her school days when the Quantico actress came as a chief guest. She recalled the vivid memory, and how Priyanka remembered meeting her, years later!

Bhumi Pednekar on meeting Priyanka Chopra for the first time

At the masterclass at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra were seen engaging in a conversation. During the conversation, Bhumi recalled how she met Priyanka for the first time. Bhumi and Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra went to the same school, and Priyanka was invited as the chief guest during their annual day.

Priyanka continued the story and said that she was brought to an auditorium, where she was watching students perform on the stage. Bhumi Pednekar then added that she went on the stage, and she only looked at Priyanka during her ten-minute performance. PeeCee jokingly called it a ‘personal performance.’ Bhumi then added that Priyanka looked back at her, and she was ecstatic. “She was looking at me. And that's it. She gave me such a vivid memory for a lifetime,” said Bhumi.

Bhumi Pednekar reveal Priyanka Chopra remembered her years after their first meeting

Bhumi Pednekar then recalled meeting Priyanka years later at Rohini Iyer’s party, and how she couldn’t believe that PeeCee remembered her. “And the beauty of this is, that she met me many years later. I had debuted, and we met at Rohini's party. And you remembered,” she said.

Bhumi then added, “I was like 'how do you remember?’ I was this cocky teenager who had just seen her idol and I was going crazy. And I was like ‘oh my God, I just want to perform for her. Maybe she sees something in me and she is like why don’t you come on as an AD on some film set?' That was my aspiration. But the beauty of it is you remembered. And you gave me another reason to love you.”

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Thank You For Coming, has Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller next. She also has Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, and Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

