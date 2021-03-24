Bhumi Pednekar remembers her father on his death anniversary; Says ‘You’ve left a void that nothing can fill’

Bhumi Pednekar gets emotional today as she remembers her father. Her father had left for heavenly abode 10 years ago on this day.

Bhumi has recently completed the shooting of her upcoming social comedy Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao. And now she is now gearing up for her next film which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is titled Mr. Lele and also features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. But Bhumi Pednekar is very emotional today as she remembers her father Satish Motiram Pednekar. It was on this day that her father had left for the heavenly abode. The actress, who is very successful, has written an emotional note for her father mentioning how much she misses him even today.

Sharing the picture of her father on Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “Satish Motiram Pednekar Forever Papa ...10 years ago we lost you and yet we feel your presence in everything we do. I see you in samu and I hear you in everything that mom has to say. I see you when I talk, when I crack a joke or have my few moments of wisdom. You’ve left a void that nothing can fill, yet we feel so lucky to have had the years we had with you. A life full of memories and teachings that have made us who we are....”

Meanwhile, Bhumi was last seen in Durgavati which was released on the digital platform. The film had mixed responses from the audience.

Coming back to her work, Bhumi will be next seen in Badhaai Do. The film is the second film after the award-winning Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmaan Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, Sanya Malhotra. Rajkummar and Bhumi starrer is being helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

