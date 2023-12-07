Bhumi Pednekar REVEALS how actors need to spend around Rs 80,000 for an event; 'Styling is expensive process'
Bhumi Pednekar has called styling a costly affair in Bollywood, giving a breakdown of its basic cost. The actress was recently seen in the film Thank You For Coming.
The glitzy glam world of Bollywood welcomed actress Bhumi Pednekar back in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Recently, the actress created soaring hype with her recent venture, Thank You For Coming. Following the release of the Bhumi Pednekar starrer, the star has now opined on her early days in the film industry, recalling how her debut garnered her immense recognition.
She also emphasized on styling, which turns out to be an integral part of the glam world, and called it an 'expensive process', further breaking down its basic cost.
Bhumi Pednekar, who was recently seen in Thank You For Coming, calls styling a 'big thing'
In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Pednekar dove into styling, a crucial component of the acting world and called it an 'expensive process'. She proceeded to emphasize on how she has hustled in Bollywood over the years, further breaking down the cost of the process.
"Styling is a very big thing, and it's a very expensive process. If you think about it, your styling will cost around Rs 15k to 20k, the car rental will be around Rs 15k to 20k and hair and makeup another Rs 20k. For a regular person spending Rs 75k to 80k for an event, which is basic, it's a lot. How can I go to my mother and say do this? I hustled then, and I hustle now for different things," she shared.
Bhumi Pednekar recalls her stylist didn't charge anything for two years following the release of Dum Laga Ke Haisha
The actress went into a flashback to recall her initial days in Bollywood and said that the movie made her bag several Best Debut awards. She recalled that she marked her attendance at 15 award functions back then. Elaborating further, she said that her stylist did not charge anything for the first two years and mentioned how she took her friend's car to award functions and events.
Bhumi Pednekar then proceeded to stress on her work front and said that it took her some time to realize the kind of actor that she is. "I love my craft. I enjoy it a lot," she said.
ALSO READ: Thank You For Coming’s Bhumi Pednekar discusses pandemic’s impact on female films: ‘Veere Di Wedding is the…’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan looks suave in new pic; is it from his film with Sai Pallavi? Read on
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS