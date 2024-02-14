Bhumi Pednekar reveals how Nick Jonas made sure wife Priyanka Chopra was a part of his party even from afar

It was only recently that the Jonas Brothers came to India for their first-ever concert in Mumbai. Nick Jonas along with his brothers was in town and we saw a special party kept for them which was attended by a lot of Bollywood celebrities. One of the guests who sizzled in that bas was Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released Netflix film Bhakshak. The actress in a recent interview opened up about how Priyanka Chopra too was a part of the party despite not being there physically.

Bhumi Pednekar reveals talking to Priyanka Chopra

In a chat with News 18, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that Priyanka Chopra was a part of the party via video call. The Bhakshak star added that Nick Jonas was on a video call with Priyanka Chopra. Bhumi quipped that the world knows how big a fan she is of the global icon. So he had a quick moment wherein she greeted Peecee. “I get so excited by her because she again is such a strong voice for what I stand as well. I think she is just a cool person,” the actress added.

Bhumi Pednekar also revealed that she had attended the Jonas Brothers concert. Talking about it, she said, “The concert was phenomenal and they have been so aspirational since our teenage years, you know, Jonas Brothers as a band and them doing this in India for the first time, it was so cool. We all had to make sure they had a good, good concert.”

Bhumi Pednekar expresses her thoughts on being stereotyped in the industry

The talented star Bhumi Pednekar has been known for choosing unconventional and challenging roles ever since her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Ever since then, she has entertained audiences with several acclaimed projects. During a recent interview, the actress was asked if she thinks she gets stereotyped in social message-oriented films.

In response to this, the actress expressed her belief stating, “Honestly I used to get worried about this and maybe run away from it but now no. I feel like main jo karti hun vo koi aur nahin kar sakta (What I do nobody else can) and I am not saying that with attitude or trying to be pompous about it. I’ve genuinely worked hard to create a space for myself and more people are welcome in this space, but I am not replaceable over here.”

