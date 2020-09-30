Bhumi Pednekar reveals she cleaned co star Seema Pahwa’s house for a month during Dum Laga Ke Haisha shooting

Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, recalled how her co-star Seema Pahwa had given her a special training during the shooting.

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood who has proved her mettle in the industry time and again. The actress has been in the industry for five years and she has won a million hearts with her stupendous acting skills and versatility. For the uninitiated, Bhumi made her grand Bollywood debut with 2015 release Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana wherein she played the role of an overweight bride and won a lot of accolades for her performance.

Interestingly, it wasn’t a cake walk from Bhumi to grab the role despite being working as an assistant director and did have her fair share of troubles. In fact, she even underwent a unique training for the role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Recalling those days, Bhumi revealed that while her co-star Seema Pahwa was giving her the training, she even made her clean her house for almost a month.

Talking about the same, Bhumi stated, “For this one, Seema Pahwa, who is such a brilliant actor, she played my mother in the film and we worked a lot together. So, it’s like the holy trinity - Ayushmann, me and her. Whenever we get together, mostly our films work, luck has been very good so far. She was training me and the first day I met her she’s like “Kal Salwar kameez pehenke mere ghar aa jana”. I reached her house and woh mujhse jhadu karwa rahi he, chai banwa rahi he. For a month, I have cleaned her house. For a month! I kind of realized ok this is what real life is, until now I was living in a bubble, I need to kind of get out of my shield and experience life. And she gave me that opportunity.”

As of now, Bhumi is basking in the success of her recent release Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She will be next seen in ’s production Durgavati which happens to be the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie.

