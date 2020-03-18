Bhumi Pednekar reveals she is her own competition in Bollywood
"My journey in cinema has recently begun and I feel blessed and fortunate that my work has got noticed by some of the best film-makers of the industry. I'm thrilled about my performances being highlighted...As an actor, I can only aspire to do better from here on. I want to compete with myself and do better with each film," Bhumi said.
She added: "It has been an incredible year for sure and I have to thank my incredible directors for choosing me to be a part of their vision. Their confidence in me is a huge validation for an artist like me who wants to be a part of the best films that are being made today. I'm cherishing this moment and all the success and it is making me a lot more motivated to only do better work and deliver better performances on-screen."
Latika - my first one for her...thank you @zeecineawards for the honour...I wish I could have been there to receive this in person :) @amarkaushik @nirenbhatt @maddockfilms thank you for making me a part of #Bala and thank you @ayushmannk for being such a brilliant Bala to my Latika To us creating beautiful character... And lastly the fantastic cast Pari ji @yamigautam @seemabhargavapahwa @saurabhshuklafilms @nowitsabhi #jaavedjaaferi and crew #BestSupportingActorFemale #zeecineawards2020 Picture courtesy @tusharhiranandani And thank you bebe for accepting this for me @taapsee
Bhumi will next be seen in "Durgavati" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare".
