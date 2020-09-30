Bhumi Pednekar reveals she was intimidated by Ranveer Singh the first time she met him; Find Out Why

In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar opened up on her bizarre audition experiences and why Ranveer Singh left her intimidated. Read on to know more.

Much before Bhumi Pednekar became an actress, she was an aspiring actor working as a casting director. Bhumi made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and since then there has been no looking back for the actress. But the actress does have some fun tales from her days as a casting director. In a recent interview with Neha Dhupia for her show No Filter Neha, the actress opened up on her bizarre audition experiences and why left her intimidated.

Speaking about her first meeting with Ranveer, Bhumi revealed she was auditioning him and she is also in the video. She said, "I’m actually in the audition, it's on YouTube and I remember the first time I met him and I was like this guy…and it’s on YouTube because I had one of Fan clubs kind of tag me on it and I was like.. how did they find this!"

She added, "It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I’ve heard from Shanoo he is as authentic as it gets. You know, he is this person."

When asked about any bizarre audition stories, Bhumi said, "We didn’t have anything bizarre ya, I feel the entire audition process is very bizarre, because you expect way too much out of people but some of them are so funny. I remember this guy, I could not understand his accent and I would just crack up. I couldn’t control myself because he was also a rather horrible actor but a very sweet man, I could just not understand. I was like I can't take it so I literally had to kind of hand it over to my assistant and I was like listen “it's really rude”. I always had this conscience that Bhumi, someday this is going to happen to you, so you better clean your act. But no, nothing very strange."

