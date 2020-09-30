  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar reveals she was intimidated by Ranveer Singh the first time she met him; Find Out Why

In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar opened up on her bizarre audition experiences and why Ranveer Singh left her intimidated. Read on to know more.
15264 reads Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar intimidated by Ranveer Singh.Bhumi Pednekar reveals she was intimidated by Ranveer Singh the first time she met him; Find Out Why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Much before Bhumi Pednekar became an actress, she was an aspiring actor working as a casting director. Bhumi made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and since then there has been no looking back for the actress. But the actress does have some fun tales from her days as a casting director. In a recent interview with Neha Dhupia for her show No Filter Neha, the actress opened up on her bizarre audition experiences and why Ranveer Singh left her intimidated. 

Speaking about her first meeting with Ranveer, Bhumi revealed she was auditioning him and she is also in the video. She said, "I’m actually in the audition, it's on YouTube and I remember the first time I met him and I was like this guy…and it’s on YouTube because I had one of Fan clubs kind of tag me on it and I was like.. how did they find this!"

She added, "It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I’ve heard from Shanoo he is as authentic as it gets. You know, he is this person."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kitty,thinking about her 1st cheque from Red Rose Romance App & how she will spend it . . . #dollykitty

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

When asked about any bizarre audition stories, Bhumi said, "We didn’t have anything bizarre ya, I feel the entire audition process is very bizarre, because you expect way too much out of people but some of them are so funny. I remember this guy, I could not understand his accent and I would just crack up. I couldn’t control myself because he was also a rather horrible actor but a very sweet man, I could just not understand. I was like I can't take it so I literally had to kind of hand it over to my assistant and I was like listen “it's really rude”. I always had this conscience that Bhumi, someday this is going to happen to you, so you better clean your act. But no, nothing very strange."

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar reveals she cleaned co star Seema Pahwa’s house for a month during Dum Laga Ke Haisha shooting

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement