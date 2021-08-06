Bhumi Pednekar in the running to be cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar's thriller?

There's no stopping Bhumi Pednekar! After wrapping up Raksha Bandhan with and shooting for Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar is now in the running to be cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar's next outing. The filmmaker is in the process of remaking a foreign thriller film and is on the lookout for a fresh onscreen pair. Since Bhumi and Shahid have never shared screen space before, the makers are keen on casting the duo.

An industry source shared on update on the same and said, "Bhumi could be finalised soon. The makers are keen on casting her because she hasn’t worked with Shahid before, so their pairing will definitely be a fresh casting coup." The film will be a remake of an international thriller and is slated to be shot in Abu Dhabi in the second half of 2021.

Bhumi has a packed calendar with films like Badhaai Do and Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal. As for Shahid, the actor recently finished shooting for his debut OTT project titled Operation Cactus. He also has his sports drama Jersey ready for release.

As for Ali Abbas Zafar, the filmmaker's last project was starrer web series Tandav which courted massive controversy for hurting religious sentiments. The backlash of the series also led to the delay of release of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor wishes director Raj a happy birthday; Shares BTS PICS from his debut web series