Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati is now titled as Durgamati The Myth; Take a look at new POSTER

Bhumi Pednekar has recently shared a new poster from her upcoming film, Durgamati The Myth. The film now has a new title.
2462 reads Mumbai
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media handle to share a new poster from her upcoming film, Durgamati The Myth. Earlier, the film was called as Durgavati but now the makers have changed it to Durgamati. The film is slated to release on OTT platform on December 11, 2020. In the new poster, Bhumi can be seen looking spookily through the mirror while her bindi has been partially rubbed off. 

It seems the film is set in an age-old haveli. While sharing the poster, Bhumi wrote in Hindi: “Aa rahi hai... Durgamati.” In early October, the actress had shared a poster wherein she can be seen sitting in front of a door. Bhumi wore a salwar kameez in the same and while sharing the same, she wrote, “What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide,11th December 2020 on @primevideoin.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film is the remake of hit Telugu film, Bhaagamathie. It starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The story of the film surrounds around a female IAS officer who gets possessed by the ghost of a dead queen. Durgamati is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar. Apart from Bhumi, the film will also star Arshad Warsi. 

In February, welcoming Arshad to the film, Bhumi wrote, “Welcome on board @arshad_warsi sir, I have adored you for years and am so excited to finally get a chance to work with you :) Thank you for becoming a part of this special film #Durgavati.”

Credits :Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

