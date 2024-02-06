Bhumi Pednekar says Shah Rukh Khan called her after Bhakshak's wrap for THIS reason; calls him 'gracious man'

Bhumi Pednekar, recognized for her diverse acting skills and interesting roles, is gearing up for her next film, Bhakshak. In this crime thriller, she will portray the character of a fearless journalist. Recently, Bhumi shared that Shah Rukh contacted her immediately after she finished filming the movie in Lucknow.

Bhumi Pednekar reveals Shah Rukh Khan called her after Bhakshak wrap

Recently, during an exclusive interaction with News18, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she received a call from Shah Rukh Khan after she wrapped up her latest film titled Bhakshak in Lucknow. The movie, supported by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, will be available for streaming on Netflix this week. She said, “The day we wrapped up the film, I remember I was eating dinner and I was like, ‘oh the film is done.’ There was going to be a get-together party and we were in Lucknow and I got a call from Shah Rukh sir and, you know, he’s such a gracious man. He just called me to thank me (for doing the film) and I’m like dude you’re Shah Rukh Khan.”

About the trailer of Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhakshak

The trailer for the movie Bhakshak was released on Wednesday, January 31, on different social media platforms. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the story, introducing the main character, Vaishali Singh, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Vaishali is shown as a bold journalist eager to uncover the truth hidden in a girls' shelter home in Munawwarpur and reveal a terrible crime.

Bhumi is accompanied by actor Sanjay Mishra on this intense journey, where he assists her in seeking justice. Sai Tamhankar portrays the character of a police officer, while Aditya Srivastava takes on the role of the antagonist.

After the 2-minute-and-38-second trailer comes to an end, Bhumi's character poses a question that really makes you think. She urges everyone to consider if they want to embrace their humanity or become predators.

Watch the trailer here:

More about Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak

Featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar, and Aditya Srivastava, Bhakshak is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for Red Chillies Entertainment. Based on real incidents, this gripping movie is set to debut on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

Director Pulkit said in a statement that the film's story means a lot to him personally. He feels fulfilled as a director to shape the tale of an investigative journalist who never gives up in her search for justice and truth. He said, “My aspiration is for this film to reach audiences across the globe as it makes its mark on Netflix across 190 countries.”

Bhumi Pednekar talked about her role in the movie and said she loves films that don't follow the usual stories and instead explore innovative storytelling. She expressed her liking for movies that break away from the norm. She said, “Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives.”

Bhumi believes that stories have the power to change people. She's dedicated to picking roles that challenge norms, stereotypes, and start conversations that can make a real difference. “Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labor of love with audiences around the world,” she concluded.

