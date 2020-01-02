Bhumi Pednekar shares her mood for the next decade and reveals it is only going to be better; See pic & video

And now as we have entered 2020, Bhumi Pednekar has shared two amazing posts and thanked everyone for the wonderful decade.

The year 2019 has been really lucky and great for actress Bhumi Pednekar. She started the year with her amazing performance in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya with Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana and ended with Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. As 2019 had come to an end, Bhumi has shared an amazing post on her Instagram account summarizing up her characters that she portrayed in 2019. And now as we have entered 2020, Bhumi has shared two amazing posts.

In the first post, the actress has thanked everyone for the wonderful decade and has shared a video in which the actress is enjoying beach time with her friends. She wrote, "Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. It gave me life experiences that have made me stronger. It took away a lot of people I love and that vacuum can never be filled :) But it also gave me an opportunity to chase my dream and it gave me all of you,my family that keeps showering me with such love. It gave me people that have been nothing less than angels in my life and I can’t thank you enough for supporting and loving me like your own. Am living my dream in every way possible. Am full of gratitude and feel blessed to have my loved ones happy and healthy. The next decade is only going to be better. To a better world and a happier you #2019 #2020 #gratitude #happynewyear #happy2020."

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

In the second post, posing in a green coloured bikini donning her million dollar smile in between the river, Bhumi wrote, "My Mood for the next decade #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood."

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in horror drama Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and a scary-thriller Durgavati.

Also Read: Watch: Bhumi Pednekar sums up her 2019 journey with a video; Says she is grateful and motivated for 2020

Credits :Instagram

Read More