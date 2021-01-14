Bhumi Pednekar shares PIC with Rajkummar Rao from the sets of Badhaai Do; Gives glimpse of Sumi & Shardul

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her social media handle to share a selfie with Rajkummar Rao from the sets of their upcoming flick ‘Badhaai Do’.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy in shooting for her upcoming film Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. Badhaai Do is the sequel of National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmaan Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, Sanya Malhotra. Rajkummar and Bhumi starrer is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Now, taking to the Instagram handle, Bhumi has shared a selfie from the sets of the film to introduce their characters Sumi and Shardul to fans. In the picture, the duo can be seen tucked in a bed and smiling while clicking the selfie.

While sharing the still, the actress took inspiration from ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and captioned it as, “Do mastane chale zindagi banane, Bande sayane aur naam ke deewane #SumiAurShardul #BadhaaiDo.” In the film, we will see Rajkummar Rao portraying the role of a cop at a Mahila Police Thana, while Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a PT teacher. To achieve a beefed-up look for the character, Rajkummar underwent a physical transformation and also sported a moustache.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s latest post here:

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Harshavardhan Kulkarni had spoken about Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s characters. He said, "Their characters are unique in that they incorporate comedy, certain goofiness and display some quirks. I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confident that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen." He didn’t reveal much about the film but he said that they are tapping a big social issue with Badhaai Do. He further confirmed that it is going to be a family entertainer.

Also Read: Badhaai Do director reveals why Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'explosive chemistry' will work magic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Share your comment ×