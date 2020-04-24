Bhumi Pednekar shares a post workout selfie talking about her quarantine routine amid lockdown

Bhumi Pednekar shares her post-workout session speaking about 'healthy body healthy mind' amidst Coronavirus lockdown.

Due to the lockdown announced in the country, everyone has been urged to stay indoors. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, Bhumi Pednekar has also been treating fans with selfies of the actress on her social media account. Amid the lockdown, the actress has been working out daily and sharing about the same on her Instagram account.

Recently, Bhumi shared a post-workout selfie for fans on her social media account. In the selfie shared, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is showing off her glow after her workout session donning a red and black sports bra with black yoga pants. Bhumi paired up her look with hoop earrings and has left her hair open. Sharing her selfie, Bhumi wrote, "Eat..Sleep..Workout x Repeat #StayHome #StaySafe #healthybodyhealthymind #immunitybooster #homeworkout." Apart from exercising, the actress has also been cooking during the lockdown.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha on trolls online: 'It affects the family more')

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen in Durgavati which is directed by G. Ashok and is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. The actress will portray the role of an IAS officer. The original film Bhaagamathie starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role, with Jayaram, Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma and Asha Sarath in other pivotal roles. The film revolves around a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while she is interrogated by law enforcers investigating a politician they suspect of corruption.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×