Bhumi Pednekar shares a throwback pic on dad’s birth anniversary: Miss you in every living second of our lives

Bhumi Pednekar has penned an emotional note for her father on his birth anniversary as she spoke about how much she misses in her life.

Bhumi Pednekar has been quite active on social media and doesn’t miss a chance to shower love on her loved ones. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress shares heartwarming posts for her family and it never fails to win hearts. And today was no different as penned a special post for her late father on his birth anniversary. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared an unseen throwback picture and expressed her love for her father and how much she misses him in her life.

The throwback picture, which was clicked during Bhumi’s childhood days, featured the actress along with her sister Samiksha and their father and was clicked during a function wherein the girls were dressed in traditional wear. In the caption, Bhumi wrote, “Happy birthday papa. Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing. Your generosity, empathy, kindness & teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives. #SatishPednekar” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s post on her father’s birth anniversary:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Bhumi has two interesting projects in the kitty. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do which happens to be the much talked about sequel of Ayushmaann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho. Besides, Bhumi has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

