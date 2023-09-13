Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill have fun as they groove to party anthem Haanji from Thank You For Coming; WATCH

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi are soon coming together to take you on a fun ride with their Bollywood film Thank You For Coming. The trailer of the film, which is also the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani, was dropped earlier. It was followed by the release of the film’s first song Haanji which is a fun party anthem.

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill groove to Haanji

The entire female cast of the movie is out and about promoting their movie which is slated to release on October 6, 2023. However, amid all the madness and hectic schedule, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill managed to steal some time and groove to the fun song Haanji. Taking to Instagram, the Indian actresses posted a video of them dancing together to the song of their upcoming movie.

In the video, the Badhaai Do actress can be seen wearing a brocade bralette with matching pants. Bhumi completed her look with a fresh face of makeup, some gold rings and left her hair open. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, donned a blue-colored three-piece suit. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress tied her hair in a high sleek bun and opted for a no-makeup makeup look.

Take a look at their fun dance moves:

Bhumi Pednekar’s work front

Bhumi kickstarted 2023 with the movie Bheed also starring Rajkummar Rao. Then came her mystery thriller film Afwaah which received positive reviews from critics. Next up for the actress is the comedy film Thank You for Coming which is also going to be premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Other movies like Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake are also in the lineup.

Shehnaaz Gill’s work front

The Indian actress, model, and singer started her career by featuring in music videos before she finally made it to the TV and film industry. Shehnaaz started her acting career with a Punjabi movie and then appeared in a reality TV show and several popular music videos. Thank You for Coming is her second Hindi movie after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

