Bhumi Pednekar showers birthday wishes on rumored boyfriend Yash Kataria; calls him 'OG King'

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most phenomenal actresses in the film industry. Apart from her amazing acting skills, the actress mesmerizes her fans and followers with her unique fashion choices. While Bhumi remains tight-lipped about her personal life, in February this year, speculations were rife that the actress was dating producer Yash Kataria. A while ago, the actress took to her social media platform and showered birthday wishes on her rumored boyfriend and called him an "OG King."

Bhumi Pednekar showers birthday wishes on rumored boyfriend Yash Kataria

On August 17, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram Stories to wish her rumored beau Yash Kataria on his birthday. Th actress also shared a picture of Yash cutting a cake in a restaurant and the picture is seemingly clicked by Bhumi. In the picture, Yash can be seen flashing a bright smile while cutting his birthday cake. For the special day, he wore a black tee.

Sharing the picture, Bhumi captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the OG King." She tagged Yash (yash_kj) and also added a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Earlier in July this year, the Badhaai Ho actress was seen leaving a cafe in Bandra with her rumored boyfriend Yash. The actress's sister Samiksha Pednekar was also with them. Bhumi also posed for the paparazzi before getting into a car. For the date night, Bhumi and her rumored boyfriend twinned in black as the actress wore a thigh-high slit midi dress and Yash wore a black tee and blue denim.

The dating rumors of Bhumi dating Yash were first sparked when the two were spotted kissing outside Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception in February this year. Reports stated that they were together throughout the evening at the reception. The actress was then seen locking lips with Yash inside the car after leaving the venue.

For the uninitiated, Bhumi's rumored beau Yash Kataria is a businessman and producer, who is very close to many Bollywood celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in Afwaah. The actress featured in Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao too. The details of her next projects are still under wraps.

