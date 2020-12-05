Bhumi Pednekar shows us how to slay in a skirt & blazer in a chic way as she steps out for Durgamati promotion

Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently busy promoting her film Durgamati, was recently spotted in the city as part of the film’s promotions. As always, the actress was at her sartorial best.

The gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar is an actor par excellence and there is no denying that. The stunning diva is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Durgamati. To note, with this flick, the actress has explored the horror genre for the first time. Bankrolled by , the promotions of the film are going on in full swing. And, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star often gets papped in the city as she steps out for the promotions. With just a few days left to release, Bhumi is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

But what catches everyone's attention is her sartorial choice. Each time she steps out, the stunning actress leaves us in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. She never disappoints the fashion police. Speaking of this, the Pati Patni Aur Who star was recently spotted in the city as part of the Durgamati promotions. In the photos, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink skirt with a blazer on it. She slayed it like a pro while shelling out major fashion goals. She completed her over chic look with brown stiletto heels. Her makeup game looked on point. She let her hair often and opted for a minimal makeup look. In the photos, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star posed happily for the shutterbugs and was all smiles.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, talking about Durgamati, it is a remake of Anushka Shetty’s hit Tollywood film Bhaagamathie. Directed by G. Ashok, the movie is slated to release on 11 December on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the film had already left the audience intrigued and needless to say, fans just can’t wait to see the film.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

