Bhumi Pednekar spotted leaving airport with alleged boyfriend Yash Kataria for first time; VIDEO

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most phenomenal Bollywood actresses known for her unconventional choices in films has established herself as a bankable actress in the industry. Besides her acting choices, the actress also makes headlines for her outfit choices. Recently, she has been dishing out fashion goals with her stunning appearances at public events. While the actress stays hush-hush about her personal life, it was in February this year, speculations were rife that the actress was dating builder Yash Kataria.

Bhumi Pednekar spotted at the airport with boyfriend Yash Kataria

Today, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the airport with her alleged beau by her side. This was the first time they were spotted together. A video shared by Viral Bhayani shows the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress leaving the airport and getting into the car. Yash Kataria is also seen getting into the same car. The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded. Bhumi is seen in white trousers and a black hoodie. She kept her hair open and wore black shades and white sneakers. It was the ultimate comfortable look for airport. She walked straight to her car and avoided interaction with the media. Yash is seen in a printed white tee shirt and blue denim.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria here:

When Bhumi Pednekar was spotted kissing Yash

Rumors started floating about Bhumi dating Yash when the two were spotted kissing outside Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception. They were together at the reception all evening and after exiting the venue, Bhumi was seen locking her lips with Yash inside the car. The video went viral as soon as the paps captured the moment. Although they never confirmed their relationship, reports stated they were dating. Yash Kataria is a businessman and builder, who is very close to many Bollywood celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Bheed opposite Rajkumar Rao.

