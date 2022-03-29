Bhumi Pednekar strikes a pose for a gorgeous selfie with sister Samiksha; PIC

Sisters share a super unique bond. A sister is like a best friend, mentor, parent all combined into one person. They are your biggest cheerleaders and your biggest critiques. Bollywood has quite a lot of notable, gorgeous sister-duos whose beautiful bond is a source of inspiration for us. One of them are Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar. The gorgeous sisters often make the headlines. The two are super close to each other and Bhumi doesn’t shy away from sharing their cute pictures on her Instagram. On Monday, Bhumi shared a gorgeous selfie with sis Samiksha.

In the picture that Bhumi shared on her Instagram, Samiksha and the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress glowed with happiness. Bhumi sported a dressy look. She wore a ripped white crop top and accessorised the look with a sleek black sling bag. On the other hand, Samiksha went for a casual and smart look in her black tee and handbag. However, what won our hearts was their infectious, genuine smiles. Moreover, the resemblance they shared pleasantly surprised us. Anyone could mistake the two to be twins. While Bhumi kicked off her acting career in 2015, Samiksha is a lawyer.

Meanwhile on the professional front, as she continues to bask in the success of Badhaai Do, Bhumi is now looking forward to her upcoming movies which include Akshay Kumar starrer Rakshabandhan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. It seems Bhumi has a packed year and we absolutely cannot wait to see more of her masterpieces!

