Bhumi Pednekar suggests a profession for Ranveer Singh and it will crack you up

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Recently, the actress got candid about her thoughts on Ranveer Singh.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently winning accolades after the release of her movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare co-starring Konkona Sen Sharma. The actress who began her journey in Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way and is now an inevitable part of the film industry. Recently, the actress opined her views on . Very few people are aware of the fact that Pednekar was an assistant casting director before venturing into acting.

She recalled the time when Ranveer Singh auditioned for his debut movie Band Baaja Baarat. The actress admits that she was blown away and intimidated by him. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star goes on to call him a fantastic actor and is all praises for his energy. Now, during a tête-à-tête session with Neha Dhupia in No Filter Neha, Bhumi Pednekar has suggested a profession for the Gully Boy star that is sure to crack anyone up.

According to the actress, Ranveer Singh’s profession should be that of a Sex Upchaar doctor. Yes, you heard it right! Citing the reason behind the same, Pednekar says that she thinks he will have some great hacks. We wonder what Ranveer will have to say about the same! Meanwhile, he has two interesting projects lined up which are ’83 and Jayesbhai Jordaar. On the other hand, after the success of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in the movie Durgavati in which she plays the role of an IAS officer.

