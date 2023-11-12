Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Kaushal, Shriya Saran look their festive best at T-series Diwali bash; WATCH

The week-long Diwali ki safai, the smell of freshly cooked snacks and Indian desserts, the excitement to deck the entire house, meet friends and family, and wear new clothes, this is what Diwali is to most of us. While we’re all ready to bring in the festival of lights, Bollywood celebs are also enjoying the Indian festival. Among the several Diwali galas that have been hosted in Mumbai, many stars were spotted arriving at the bash organized by the T-series group.

Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, and Shriya Saran arrived at the T-series Diwali bash

On November 11, several Diwali parties were hosted in B-town which were attended by a host of Indian stars. While everyone was busy enjoying, some also were spotted at the bash hosted by the T-series group. Bhumi Pednekar arrived at the event looking like a golden goddess.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress wore a stunning saree that grabbed all the attention. She went the Rekha route and tied her hair in a bun and decorated it with some gajra. She accessories her look with a simple choker, a pair of jhumkas, and a couple of bangles. She also matched her purse to her attire.

Take a look:

Actor Sunny Kaushal looked dapper as he went desi for the occasion. The Gold actor came in an all-black look. He wore a short-printed kurta with plain black Patiala pants. Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother added a matching scarf and rounded his look with a pair of Indo-western shoes.

Indian actress Sharvari Wagh also attended the event and blew us off with her shiny gray lehenga. She perfectly accessories her tube blouse with a dangling neckpiece and styled her pair open.

Take a look:

Actress Shriya Saran, who is a popular face in the Hindi and South Indian film industry, came wearing an off-white organza saree which she paired with a bejeweled blouse. Exuding elegance, she kept her hair tied in a bun and wore big dangling earrings along with a couple of diamond bangles. The simple makeup and that bindi on her forehead made her look pretty.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a Happy Diwali!