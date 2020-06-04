Bhumi Pednekar supports anti-spitting campaign in the fight against COVID-19

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has urged all to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through an anti-spitting campaign that aims to educate people. She has reminded that the dreaded novel coronavirus spreads even by spitting.

"We have to defeat coronavirus and everyone has to join hands. Leave the habit of spitting. We have to save the country. Currently, our country is under the threat of corona and the fatal disease spreads even by spitting," Bhumi said.

She added: "We all came together to get associated with the toilet campaign and pledged to make the country clean. Similarly, let's pledge to make the country corona free, by avoiding to spit here and there."

Bhumi has recently come out with a campaign titled ‘One Wish For The Earth' for World Environment Day, on June 5.

Several Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, , and have supported the initiative.

Big B tweeted and pledged "to be climate-conscious, create awareness within families & communities."

Akshay shared a video where he spoke about climate change.

He said the one wish that he has is to "work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees."

Anushka urged everyone to treat animals and plant species with utmost kindness and equality.

Bhumi has become the face of the anti-spitting campaign for Sambandh Health Foundation along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, endorsing the Spit Free India Movement.

Credits :IANS

