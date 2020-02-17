Bhumi Pednekar talks about her cameos in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhoot and more; Read DETAILS

Bhumi Pednakar recently opened up about her cameos in the movies Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Read further for more details.

Promising actress Bhumi Pednekar has been able to carve a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry within a short span of time. She began her journey in B – town with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and the rest is history! The actress has been earning accolades for showcasing her acting prowess and impeccable talent in all her movies. Bhumi recently won the Best Actress Female Critics Award at the 65th Filmfare Awards for her amazing performance in Saand Ki Aankh.

Recently, in an interview with E Times, the Padman actress spoke about her cameos in two upcoming movies namely Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Talking about Bhoot, Bhumi revealed that she is very close to the movie’s team including director Shashank Khaitaan and producer Bhanu Pratap Singh. She further revealed about her wish to be a part of Bhanu’s first film and called it a special script. Bhumi added that it was a short cameo but she had fun doing it.

The actress further said that it was fun doing a cameo in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan too. She called the movie’s director Hitesh a dear friend and added that everybody knows what Ayushmann Khurrana means to her implying the reason behind doing the cameo. Apart from doing cameos in these two movies, Bhumi has two important movies lined up in her kitty – Takht backed by and Durgavati. Her latest release was Pati, Patni Aur Woh co – starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Credits :Times of India

