Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID 19, goes into home quarantine: Don’t take current situation lightly

After Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar has been tested positive. The actress revealed on Instagram and said that she is currently under home quarantine

There is a spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai. Many Bollywood actors have been tested positive and to add to the list is Bhumi Pednekar. The actress revealed on her official Instagram handle that she has been tested positive for coronavirus. She has mild symptoms and is currently under home quarantine. Recently, , , , were also tested positive. Meanwhile, , who was shooting for Ram Setu, is currently hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Bhumi wrote, “As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocols given by my doctor and health professionals.” She also revealed in her post how she is coping with this phase. She has also given advice to fans and warned, 'Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour.”

She even requested people who have come in contact with her to get themselves checked. Fans have also wished her speedy recovery.

Take a look at her post here:

On the work front, Bhumi was shooting for the sequel of Badhaai ho with Rajkumar Rao called Badhaai. She is portraying the character of a handball player in the film. Bhumi is also part of the film called Takht which is directed by .

Credits :Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

