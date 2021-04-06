Bhumi Pednekar thanks fans for recovery messages after contracting COVID 19; Urges fans to stay home

Bhumi Pednekar, who is in home quarantine, has requested fans to step out only if it is necessary and not to take the current situation lightly.

With the Coronavirus cases number rising all over the country, Bollywood stars have also fallen prey to it. Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal confirmed that they have tested positive and are currently under home quarantine. Before them, had also shared the news of contracting the virus. Fans have been sending their favourite stars good wishes. Today, Bhumi Pednekar thanked all her fans and also shared an important message. She urged them to stay inside and step out only if it is necessary.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Bhumi wrote, “Hello all…Am so overwhelmed by all the love that’s being poured in…thank you for keeping me in your prayers :) Sorry I haven’t had a chance to reply back to your message’s, calls or dm’s. I’ve spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say, stay home and step out if it’s really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can.” The actress has mild symptoms and is under the doctor's guidance.

COVID 19 has once started taking a toll on the entertainment industry as the shooting of the films is getting halted. Both Bhumi and Vicky were shooting for Mr Lele. The film shooting has now been halted.

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s post here:

However, there are reports that starrer Ram Setu's shooting has also stopped. Recently, , Fatima Sana Sheikh, , Vikrant Massey and others also tested positive for the virus.

