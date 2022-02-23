Bhumi Pednekar twins with her sister Samiksha on latter’s birthday bash; Shares INSIDE pics

Bhumi Pednekar needs no introduction as the actor has a huge fan following and the credit goes to her acting prowess and bold choices of the movie. The actor is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. Bhumi has an army of fans on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with her daily routines. On February 23, the actress celebrated her sister Samiksha Pednekar’s birthday and shared some glimpses of the bash on social media.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Bhumi shared a short video of Samiksha’s birthday celebration. In another story, she shared a photo with her sister. They both opted for black color outfits. They looked super stunning as the sister duo hugged each other. To note, Samiksha has already made some public appearances with her elder sister Bhumi. Her uncanny resemblance with the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress and fans went crazy over it as it created a buzz in the town.

See Bhumi’s Instagram story here:

Recently, Bhumi has finished shooting for her upcoming movie Bhakshak. The movie was shot in Lucknow and got finished in a mere span of 39 days. The film, reportedly, inspired by true events, finds its physical setting in the state of Bihar and presents the ground reality of crimes against women. Bhumi will portray the role of a journalist in the movie. Apart from her, Bhakshak also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, 'Bhakshak' is a Red Chillies Entertainment production.

