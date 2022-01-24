Bhumi Pednekar unveils Badhaai Do's trailer release date with Rajkummar Rao: ‘I am very excited’

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up to feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming family drama, Badhaai Do. The movie is all set for a release on February 4 and just days ahead of it the makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. On Monday, January 24, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to share a piece of good news regarding Badhaai Do’s trailer leaving fans excited.

The makers are all set to unveil the trailer clip on Tuesday, January 25. While making the announcement, Bhumi wrote, “Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega ! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited.” The new was shared with yet another quirky poster that sees Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao dressed as a bride and groom.

Take a look at it below:

Speaking of the movie, helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai do serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie Badhaai Ho. The previous saw Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra essaying pivotal roles. Now, this new version’s story and characters appear to be varying from the old one. In the latest poster, both Bhumi and Rajkummar seemingly are keeping a secret from each other.

Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of a cop in a mahila police office. On the other hand, Bhumi is a PT teacher in the movie. Bankrolled under the banner of Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do is scheduled to hit the matinee theaters on February 4.

