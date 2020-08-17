  1. Home
Bhumi Pednekar urges everyone to choose eco friendly Ganesh idols for this Ganesh festival

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says there are sustainable ways to celebrate the Ganpati festival and urged everyone to choose eco-friendly idols.
"This is my favourite festival and we have been celebrating Ganpati for years in my family. Since I have been on this journey of climate conservation, I have realised that there are better ways of celebrating this festival, more sustainable ways. Nature is God, God is nature. We have to find better alternatives," said Bhumi, who is also an environment activist.

Bhumi has joined hands with sculptor and environment activist Dattadri from Maharashtra to spread the message. Dattadri specialises in making tree Ganpati idols with seeds planted inside the idol. The idol can be immersed in clay pots once the festivities are over.

She will also upload several Do-It-Yourself (DIY) ways of making Ganpati idols at home that are eco-friendly.

"I really hope that concepts like these are adopted by citizens, to spread the message of ecological conservation to the next generations. I hope people are inspired to act and choose environment-friendly alternatives like this, which are revolutionary ideas to protect our country," she said.

Bhumi added: "We have to work to change the mindset of people, and try and make them realise that you can celebrate festivals with gusto but in the most environmentally conscious way too."

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar on Quarantine: 'I do prefer my isolation over meeting people'

Credits :IANS

